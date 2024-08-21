WEIGH IN | What are your thoughts so far on the new bus system for Roanoke City schools?

ROANOKE, Va. – Students in the Star City returned to school on Tuesday, and some parents have reached out to 10 News expressing concerns about their kids getting to and from school on time.

10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman is working for you to see what the problems are and what may have led to the delays.

We reached out to Zum, the school’s new transportation provider, and they provided us with the following statement, “Our top priority is to get students to and from school safely and reliably. We are proud that, unlike years past, Zum is operating with a surplus of drivers, ensuring that all routes are covered this 2024-2025 school year. Our drivers spent the summer going through extensive training and successfully completed dry run preparations last week. Our team is working closely with the district to ensure a smooth transition. Student transportation is complex in nature and, as we onboard new district partners at the start of a school year, there can inherently be kinks to address. One of the benefits of Zum’s technology is that we are able to identify and address issues in real-time. We appreciate our partners at Roanoke City Public Schools and look forward to delivering a great experience for the students and families that we serve.”

