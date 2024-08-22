86-year-old woman dead after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A crash in Nelson County on Wednesday left one woman dead and a man with minor injuries, sources said.

Virginia state police arrived on the scene after a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection between Thomas Nelson Highway and Jackson Lane.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a Ford Escape slowed to a stop so the driver could speak with VDOT employees who were working in the median. A Honda Accord traveling in the same direction failed to stop, and struck the rear of the Ford. This caused the Ford to spin out into another lane. The Honda went off the highway and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 86-year-old Marette Legeer. Sadly, she died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 21-year-old Maximus Debilzan. He suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending against Debilzan.

The crash remains under investigation.