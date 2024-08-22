Enrollment is up at Radford University as students get back in town

RADFORD, Va. – Move-in started earlier this week, but students and families continue trickling into their residence halls.

We talked with university leaders and they tell us enrollment is up from years past, and the excitement from students on campus is infectious.

“The energy is back,” said Bruce Hayden, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “They’re coming in, they’re bringing in their items, the families are here. It’s just a different atmosphere and it’s just electric right now. I mean you can just feel it, feel our students, and it’s just wonderful they are coming back.”

Classes are set to start Monday, August 26.