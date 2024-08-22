Pittsylvania County deputies searching for trucks stolen from businesses on Route 29

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with thefts that occurred early Wednesday.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple trucks were stolen from two separate businesses on Route 29 near Whiteoak Mountain in Chatham.

Deputies said the first theft occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in which a 2018 Blue and White Peterbilt Tractor and low-boy trailer, a 2020 Maroon Kenworth Dump Truck and a 2018 Black Kenworth Dump Truck were stolen from Atkinson Truck Sales.

Deputies said both the 2018 Blue and White Tractor and 2020 Maroon Kenworth Dump Truck were found abandoned on Route 29, the latter at White Oak Church in Blairs and the other near Whiteoka Mountain in Chatham. The Black 2018 Kenworth Dump Truck has not been recovered.

Around this same time, a 2017 Lime Green Peterbilt Dump Truck was stolen from J&J Truck Sales, which is also located on Route 29, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are still looking for this truck as well.

If you have any information that can assist in the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044, or call Captain Ford at 434-432-7715. You can remain anonymous.