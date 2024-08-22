RBW Sports & Classics to establish new facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The United Kingdom’s only manufacturer of hand-built electric classic sports cars will invest $8 million to establish a manufacturing facility at Cane Creek Centre, we’re told.

10 News has learned the new facility will produce the company’s first left-hand drive RBW EV Roadster and GT models for the U.S. market.

“Entrepreneurial, innovative companies like RBW Sports & Classics are helping put Virginia on the map for cutting-edge industry and jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The talented workforce in the region is a perfect fit for RBW Sports & Classics’ plans. The company’s decision to invest in Virginia reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the skill of our workers, the quality of life in the Commonwealth, and the strength of our business climate.”

“Over seven years, RBW (named after my children Rose, Becs, and Wesley) has established itself as a quality manufacturer of new, yet classic/vintage, electric cars and a designer of EV systems,” said Chief Executive Officer of RBW Sports & Classics Peter Swain. “Already selling in Europe, Asia, and even Bermuda, the new facility in Virginia supports RBW’s entry to the U.S. market. We are both excited and honored to have been offered support from Virginia, and we look forward to making a positive, long-term contribution to the community.”

According to the Governor’s Office, The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County, The City of Danville, The Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Development Authority and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.