Virginia Western Community College President will retire after more than two decades of service

ROANOKE, Va. – Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College, has announced his retirement, set for the end of the upcoming academic year in June 2025.

In a sit-down interview with 10 News, Sandel, who has led the college for more than 20 years, said the decision comes as the institution stands in a strong position.

“The people in our community have greater respect for community colleges than they did 20-something years ago,” Sandel said, reflecting on the progress made during his tenure.

Have the biggest stories arrive in your inbox every morning by 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Sandel will become the longest-serving president in Virginia Western’s history by the time he retires and is already the most tenured president in the Virginia Community College System. Under his leadership, the college’s foundation has grown to $34 million in assets, funds that are invested in the college’s students.

He’s also overseen more than $138 million in new building construction and renovations, according to a news release from the college, including the additions of the Horace G. and Ann H. Fralin Center for Science and Health Professions in 2013, the Maury and Sheila Strauss Family Student Life Center in 2019, and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building, which also opened in 2019.

However, Sandel emphasized that the college’s success is a team effort. Last year, Virginia Western had about 8,450 students.

“Virginia Western is made special by its people. A president can only do so much. One of my real mottos is ‘You’re only as good as the people around you.’ You’ve got to have a good team; the team makes it happen. I try to provide the resources and all the revenues and all the things they need to do the work they need to do,” he said.

With more than 50 years of experience in public education, Sandel has witnessed significant changes, particularly in the financial landscape of community colleges.

“Money is still a critical issue for students and parents. The community college offers a great bargain at a lesser price. We’re not cheaper; we’re just less cost,” he said, addressing the ongoing challenge of affordability in higher education.

Virginia Western said details regarding the selection of Sandel’s successor will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, Sandel remains focused on the work ahead in his final year as president.