Volunteer Montgomery to host chili cook-off

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Volunteer Montgomery is an organization with Montgomery County that hosts supply drives, manages a community garden and raises money to support people in the county.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Their latest fundraiser is a chance for folks to put their chili recipe to the test and have it judged by the community.

“They will come in and they will vote for their favorite chilis,” said Fallon Bursey, volunteer coordinator for Volunteer Montgomery. “We have three awards we will be giving out, so this is really your chance to take home one of those and really the ultimate bragging rights.”

The event is set for Oct. 19, but folks must be signed up by Sep. 1.

For more information and to get signed up, you can find it here.