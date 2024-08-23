Local, state and federal agencies come together for mass casaulty exercise

PITTYSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – It’s no secret that active shooter situations have become a problem all across the country.

That’s why local law enforcement agencies are preparing now in case another tragedy hits.

On Friday, the Pittsylvania County sheriff’s office held an active shooter training at Unique Industries, Inc., a party supplies distributor. About 20 agencies came together to make it happen.

“As ya’ll know in mass casualty incidents it’s a lot of agencies,” Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputy Billy Chaney said. “It’s good for us to work together and build the relationships and understand who is capable of what.”

About 80 Unique Industries, Inc. employees volunteered to take part in the drill.

The company released a statement about their participation saying, “The safety and well-being of our associates are paramount and exemplify Unique’s commitment to fostering strong relationships within the communities we operate in. By aligning with local, county, and state programs in Virginia, we not only enhance our Corporate Citizen partnership but also demonstrate our dedication to creating a secure and supportive environment.”

This is the second large mass casualty exercise the county has held. Last year they had one at Gretna Middle.

“We debrief,” Chaney said. “We find out where we’re weak. We focus our training on the weaknesses. The next year, the committee meets. We discuss the weaknesses that we had.”