Shooting at Lynchburg bar leaves man hospitalized

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Friday at about 12:51 a.m. inside the Badger on Main.

We’re told the man is still in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to the police department, the Criminal Investigation Division has processed evidence at the scene. No word yet on if a suspect has been identified.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.