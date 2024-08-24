High-speed chase leaves one dead in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A high-speed chase left a motorcyclist dead early Saturday morning in Salem.

Authorities said around 12:10 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to pull over a motorcyclist that was traveling at 115 mph on Interstate 581. The operator of the vehicle did not pull over and exited onto Orange Avenue while then traveling at 120 mph. The motorcycle continued onto Electric Road in Salem where it lost control and crashed.

Recommended Videos

VSP identified the driver as 46-year-old Chad Waldron. He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team will be assisting.