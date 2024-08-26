Airport Road in Roanoke undergoing maintenance this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers should expect delays on Airport Road in Roanoke this week.

The tunnel is undergoing routine maintenance, starting Monday and running through this Friday.

This maintenance is required every two years to make sure the tunnel is clean and everything is in good working order.

Alexa Briehl, PR/Marketing Media Manager for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, says there will be one lane open at all times, but that drivers should expect delays.

She says there is signage in place to notify drivers, and the airport will post any relevant information on the project on its website and Facebook page.