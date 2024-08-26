Jury scams are on the rise in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Scams can show up in all types of ways but the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office wants to warn folks about jury scams.

Recently, there have been reports of people getting phone calls from individuals impersonating the courts telling them they missed jury duty and that they owe money or risk jail time.

Officials said the courts will never call you and ask for payment over the phone.

“We don’t call people,” said Tiffany Couch, clerk of the Montgomery County circuit court. “If you have been selected for jury service, if we need you to come in, you would most certainly know that.”

She said scammers will even meet people outside the courthouse pretending to be an employee.

If you receive these scams hang up and report the number to the sheriff’s office.