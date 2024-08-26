91º
Man arrested in Henry County after leading police on high speed chase

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Henry County, Vehicle Pursuit, Police
Gary Johnson (HCSO 2024)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged with multiple counts after he led Henry County Police on a vehicle pursuit, we’re told.

The pursuit took place at 7:40 a.m. Saturday when a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 silver Volkswagen on A.L. Philpott Hwy.

According to HCSO, the driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Gary Johnson of Stuart, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and accelerated speed.

Johnson continued to operate the vehicle recklessly while traveling at speeds well over 100 mph. 10 News has learned that as the pursuit continued near Gordon Trent Golf Course the deputy was able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Felony Eluding Police
  • Driving without a License
  • Expired Inspection
  • Fail to Display Tag
  • Fictitious Registration
  • Fail to signal

