Man arrested in Henry County after leading police on high speed chase

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged with multiple counts after he led Henry County Police on a vehicle pursuit, we’re told.

The pursuit took place at 7:40 a.m. Saturday when a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 silver Volkswagen on A.L. Philpott Hwy.

According to HCSO, the driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Gary Johnson of Stuart, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and accelerated speed.

Johnson continued to operate the vehicle recklessly while traveling at speeds well over 100 mph. 10 News has learned that as the pursuit continued near Gordon Trent Golf Course the deputy was able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with the following: