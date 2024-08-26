Mountain valor Fest takes place in Floyd on September 7

FLOYD, Va. – An opportunity to honor our promise to never forget 9/11.

A festival is planned to remember 9/11 and the veterans who served in the conflicts that followed.

Plans are underway for the Mountain Valor Fest happening in Floyd County this September.

According to Veterans Affairs data, only 34% of veterans here in Virginia are receiving the Veteran Affairs benefits they earned.

The family-friendly festival will help guide any veteran navigating the process of getting their VA benefits.

Mountain Valor is a Floyd County-based organization of veterans hoping to help other veterans.

The Mountain Valor Fest is September 7 at Crooked Mountain in Floyd.