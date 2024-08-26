87º
Join Insider

Local News

Mountain valor Fest takes place in Floyd on September 7

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Floyd, 9/11, Festival, Veterans

FLOYD, Va. – An opportunity to honor our promise to never forget 9/11.

A festival is planned to remember 9/11 and the veterans who served in the conflicts that followed.

Plans are underway for the Mountain Valor Fest happening in Floyd County this September.

According to Veterans Affairs data, only 34% of veterans here in Virginia are receiving the Veteran Affairs benefits they earned.

The family-friendly festival will help guide any veteran navigating the process of getting their VA benefits.

Mountain Valor is a Floyd County-based organization of veterans hoping to help other veterans.

The Mountain Valor Fest is September 7 at Crooked Mountain in Floyd.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos