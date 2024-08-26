Pawsitively Perfect: National Dog Day Brings Joy to Shelters and Homes

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s National Dog Day, a perfect occasion for dog lovers to celebrate their furry friends.

Across the country, dog owners are pulling out all the stops today, showering their pets with extra belly rubs, treats, and endless love in honor of National Dog Day. If you’re considering adding a new pup to your family, today is an excellent opportunity to visit your local shelter.

Erin Dams, Community Engagement Coordinator at RVSPCA, shares why dogs make such special companions. “I think a lot of people do really want something else to love and care for. And to have someone reciprocate that love as well. And dogs are perfect for that. Dogs love unconditionally. They are so excited to see you when you come home, and they are so appreciative when you can spend time with them. So I think there are so many benefits for a home to have a dog,” Dams said.

Hannah Dyer and Zachary Moore recently experienced this firsthand. Their family was unexpectedly completed this past weekend when they adopted Sole, a 6-year-old dog from the shelter.

“We didn’t expect to get him, but we got him Saturday. It was really random,” said Dyer and Moore.

Since Sole joined their family, it’s been all about smiles and cuddles. “This is what it is all the time; he’s just so cute, he’s just cuddly,” they added.

Sole’s story is just one example of how shelter dogs bring joy and companionship into people’s lives.

Here at 10 News, we’re dedicated to helping clear the shelters. Throughout this month, we’ve been featuring adoptable pets from local shelters, helping them find their forever homes just like Sole found hers.