Rabid Racoon in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A health alert has been issued by Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts notifying residents that a rabid raccoon has been found near Main Street in the Glen Wilton area of northern Botetourt County, we’re told.

10 News has learned to avoid the spread the public should:

AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

REPORT unusual-acting animals.

VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies

