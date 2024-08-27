Virginia Tech Board of Supervisors visits Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine ahead of vote on expansion

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The animal hospital on Virginia Tech’s campus is training future veterinarians while helping animals in the region, and that’s why leaders want to see this hospital expand to continue doing just that on a bigger scale.

The animal hospital is a large and small animal hospital that helps thousands of patients a year.

This week, the Virginia Tech Board of Supervisors took a tour of the building ahead of a vote to approve funds to start the planning process to expand the hospital.

“This has been something that has been talked about with the college for over a decade,” said Dan Givens, dean of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “It’s a clear need, and it’s exciting to be on this precipice of being able to initiate the design, so we can move forward.”

If the vote passes, another vote will be held for construction here in a couple years.

They say if they can get this approval, it could be great for the students and animals that come to the hospital.