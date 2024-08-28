Bedford County seeking public’s assistance in search of missing 88-year-old woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 88-year-old woman named Reba Boiling, we’re told.

Boiling was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mill Acre Road in the Forest area of Bedford County bordering Lynchburg City, we’ve learned.

She was wearing a blue button-down shirt and khaki pants, she has the onset of dementia and is most likely on foot, according to the BCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827