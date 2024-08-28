WATCH: Buena Vista continues Town Square renovations

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista’s Town Square renovations will continue this fall as the city announced it will be working to construct a new stage cover.

City leaders hope this will help make the area into a lively community gathering space.

“Just since the market pavilion finished in April, the use of the square has been unreal truly to me seeing all the folks out using it, we’ve not had that before,” Kristina Ramsey, Director of Economic Development, said.

The project has been funded through various grants and fundraising initiatives, the labor force is all volunteers and the majority of materials were donated.

They’re seeking community help to fundraise and feed workers.