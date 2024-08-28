Death toll increases to eight in listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head Deli meats

The CDC released a statement on Wednesday once again reminding the public to avoid deli meats and products that have been recalled.
It has been 20 days since the last update the CDC put out, and since then 14 more illnesses have been reported bringing the total to 57.
Recommended Videos
We’re told all 57 people have been hospitalized and 8 deaths have now been reported. This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since a 2011 outbreak linked to Cantaloupe.
The CDC said everyone should check their homes for any remaining recalled Boar’s Head products since they can have a long shelf life.
What the CDC says you should do
- Do not eat recalled deli products. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.
- People who are at higher risk for getting sick with Listeria, such as those who are pregnant, are aged 65 or older or have a weakened immune system, should always avoid eating meats sliced at deli counters, unless heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot before serving.
- Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of Listeria and recently ate meats sliced at deli counters.