Death toll increases to eight in listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head Deli meats

The CDC released a statement on Wednesday once again reminding the public to avoid deli meats and products that have been recalled.

It has been 20 days since the last update the CDC put out, and since then 14 more illnesses have been reported bringing the total to 57.

We’re told all 57 people have been hospitalized and 8 deaths have now been reported. This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since a 2011 outbreak linked to Cantaloupe.

The CDC said everyone should check their homes for any remaining recalled Boar’s Head products since they can have a long shelf life.

What the CDC says you should do