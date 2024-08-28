‘It’s a glorious day’: Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off three projects for Roanoke County Schools

A major renovation and expansion project is underway at a Roanoke County elementary school, one of three projects that have been in the works for years.

School leaders, students and local officials gathered at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School in Vinton on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony. Members of Cundiff’s family were also in attendance.

“It was a five-year process to get us to this point just to put those shovels in the ground,” said Tim Greenway, the Vinton representative on the Roanoke County School Board. “we’re a proud community and we’re glad this day is happening.”

The renovations at W.E. Cundiff are part of a plan approved by the school board last month. It includes renovations to Glen Cove Elementary School near the district office and a new career and technical education center.

The renovations at the two buildings will eliminate the outdated open-concept classroom design at the decades-old schools. The plans also include a new cafeteria and gymnasium at W.E. Cundiff.

“I love the building we have but to have a new modern look for W.E. Cundiff and the Vinton community, it’s just so appreciated and that’s what I’m excited about for our students, our staff and our community,” said Ashley McCallum, principal of W.E. Cundiff.

McCallum, who attended the school when it was known as Hardy Road Elementary, said classes will continue while construction is in progress. It’s expected to take around two years.

“[There’s] definitely challenges with any renovation, construction build, but I’ve got a great team around me … making sure that we’re communicating with everyone involved so they know it’s coming and what to expect and what the end result will be,” she said.

The plans total more than $130 million. Most of that money, $75.88 million, will be for the construction of the new CTE. The budget for the W.E. Cundiff project is $29.4 million, and the Glen Cove project is projected at $26.98 million.