New Roanoke City Magnet High School intended to compliment already established programs

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke already has a vibrant arts community and the addition of a new high school focused on the arts and sciences could make it grow.

Superintendent Verletta White proposed that the district further explore a magnet school option.

“I am going to ask you to dream with me again,” White told board members in presenting a vision for a school devoted to performing arts and sciences that could support 600 to 900 students. “There is no magnet school for the arts in Southwest Virginia.”

She described the option as a “true magnet” school, for which students from across the city would audition.

“We don’t see this as a competing idea but hopefully a complimentary one,” White said. “We know that there are arts and sciences programs already in the city and so we would hope to partner with the various agencies, again to be a compliment to those programs and not competing with them.”

One idea is to transform the current Jefferson Center into a new magnet high school. White added the idea would be for Jefferson Center to continue as a performing arts space for the community. The new school could potentially partner with the current programs so students could work together with professional artists.

The district says a new magnet high school could cost between $20 million and $30 million to renovate an existing building, or between $40 million and $60 million in new construction. The project could take six years.

