Roanoke College announces $60 million science center makeover

SALEM, Va. – Competitive cheer, band and majoring in cannabis are major changes students at Roanoke College can expect, including a $60 makeover of its science center.

Roanoke College plans on combining three of its buildings over two years. Demolition is slated to take place later this year.

The new science building will be named the Shaun McConnon Discovery Center.

Shaun McConnon, a Roanoke College alumnus, recently donated $5 million to Roanoke College. The four-year school also raised a total of more than $60 million.

The Shaun McConnon Discovery Center will have new labs for students and faculty, and space for internships and research.

Vice President for Advancement Nate Stewart with Roanoke College said he’s excited.

“I’m really excited for our students. They’re gonna have a brand-new state-of-the-art space in order to learn, to practice, to be received, transformational skills that will allow them to be employable, but I’m also excited for the Roanoke Valley. We’re gonna produce graduates that are going to be ready to go to work,” said Stewart.

Other changes are coming to Roanoke College for students, too.

This year, there is a Cannabis Studies major and Stewart said students can also participate in extracurriculars.

“We’re starting football, band, and competitive cheer this year. So, it’s gonna be an exciting fall on campus,” said Stewart.

Stewart said there are even talks about renovating buildings down the road.