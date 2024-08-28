Travelers hit the roads for Labor Day holiday

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Labor Day weekend travel is already beginning. AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said bookings for domestic travel are already up about 9% from Labor Day Weekend last year.

From checking your oil to your tires, those are just a few to-do list items from AAA to make sure your car is road trip ready.

“If you’re tires are underinflated, that’s more of that tire that’s hitting against the roadway,” Dean said. “You’re actually using more gas to push that car forward.”

On Wednesday, 10 News spoke with some people already en route to their destinations.

“Going to Pigeon Forge and then up to Branson,” driver Sharon Carlton said.

“Headed to Asheville North Carolina,” driver Mark Paiewonsky said. “I’m looking for some time off, spend some time with my wife and kind of you know relax and get away and try to unplug and everything like that.”

Drivers are taking advantage of cheaper gas this year. Virginia’s gas average is $3.22, 40 cents cheaper than the price last year at this time. So, you can expect busy roads this week with many people leaving on Thursday and Friday.

“If they can leave early in the morning they might avoid some of the mid-afternoon or early evening backups where the evening commute and holiday travelers are fighting for that space on the roadway,” Dean said.

As always, Dean recommends allowing plenty of time to get to and from your destination this weekend.