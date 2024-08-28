WATCH: Pooches in the Pool returns to Splash Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time for your fur babies to have some final summer fun, “Pooches in the Pool” will return next month.

It’s Splash Valley’s way of closing out their summer swim season. Pooches in the Pool is not only a splash of fun but it also gives back to the community.

The $10 admission fee will go to the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. You can also bring an item they have listed on their donation list to get into the pool for free.

Last year the pool sold out for all the available time slots. There is still space available for dogs under 25 pounds and registration will close Sep. 6 with the event taking placing on Sep. 7.