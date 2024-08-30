Blue Ridge Parkway fuels economic growth in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge Parkway, often celebrated for its stunning vistas, is also a significant economic engine for the Roanoke region and beyond.

A recent report from the National Park Service highlights the financial impact of “America’s Favorite Drive.” According to the 2023 Visitor Spending Effects report, visitors to the Parkway contributed $1.4 billion to the economy, supporting over 19,000 jobs across the region.

The 469-mile scenic route, which winds through the Appalachian Mountains and crosses multiple Southwest Virginia towns, encourages travelers to spend money in local communities.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President, Landon Howard expects any tourists that come to town to ask about the parkway.

“The parkway is bringing people in by the tens of thousands. They can get off the parkway and go into our downtowns whether it be Roanoke, whether it be Boones Mille, whether it be Salem. They spend their money,” Howard said.

Leesa Brandon works as the Blue Ridge Parkway’s External Affairs Specialist. She tells 10 News that the parkway is doing well because of the surrounding communities.

“A lot of credit goes to our neighboring communities and their ability to attract visitors, keep them longer and provide really memorable and quality experiences while they’re in our area,” Brandon said.

The National Park Service report, 2023 National Park Visitor Spending Effects, finds that 325.5 million visitors spent $26.4 billion in communities near national parks.

An interactive tool is available to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, and total economic contribution by sector for national, state and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available on the NPS website.