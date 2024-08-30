Campbell County Home Invasion Sparks Safety Concerns

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA – An evening at home quickly turned into a dangerous situation in Campbell County Wednesday.

An attempted home invasion - where the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office tells us, the homeowner seemed to be the target.

“It’s an extremely scary situation,” Former law enforcement officer and criminology professor Dr. Tod Burke.

Burke has studied home invasions and says home invasions aren’t as common as a burglary or robbery.

“Most people who want to break into a home don’t want to get caught, so they do so when a person isn’t there,” Burke said.

But with home invasions, it’s usually the opposite.

“The key to home invasions is very often it is done by a person who knows the victim,” he said.

If this happens to you, you may feel the need to protect yourself and your house - but be careful when you do.

“Some states have what is known as a stand-your-ground situation, where if someone tries to break into your home, you could use force including deadly force to protect your home. Your home is seen as a castle,” he said.

But Virginia doesn’t have a stand-your-ground law.

“They do have self-defense. And self-defense says as long as you are not the aggressor, you can defend yourself, but you can’t defend property with deadly force,” he said.

One of the best ways to protect yourself may seem simple, but Burke says it could give you more time.

“Don’t just let someone come in,” he said.

But being prepared doesn’t mean being paranoid.

“You don’t want to be in fear, particularly in your own home, but be cautious,” he said.