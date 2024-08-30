Celebration of Life for Children’s Miracle Network ‘Champion’ Meg Burrow

ROANOKE, Va. – 11-year-old Meg Burrow touched the hearts of thousands and, sadly, passed away last week.

Despite being born with a rare genetic disorder and undergoing many procedures and surgeries, Meg always kept a smile on her face. Everyone around her could attest to the warmth she brought when she entered a room.

A friend of the Burrow family decided to start a GoFundMe to help out the Burrow family. It has far surpassed the original goal, and now sits at $48,000.

At 11:00 a.m. today, Meg’s family and friends will be celebrating her life at a Methodist church in Cave Spring.

