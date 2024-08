(Copyright 2024 by Roanoke Valley SPCA - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Crispy! He’s at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. We’re shocked he hasn’t been adopted yet! He is a sweet, beautiful little tabby cat who is very playful and friendly.

He is also very talkative, and loves posing for the camera!

Recommended Videos

Crispy is neutered, vaccinated and ready to go home with you.

If you are interested in adopting Crispy, click here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.