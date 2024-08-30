Game of the Week | Salem battles Liberty Christian

Both Liberty Christian and Salem are well known in Virginia for their football play and on Friday, these two powerhouse teams have been counting down the days to get back on the field.

“We have a handful of these type of guys back that have had some high-level, high leverage type games, so we are very thankful for that,” said Frank Rocco, Liberty Christian Academy Head Coach.

Liberty Christian Academy is coming off a state championship win last year in Division 3A.

The Bulldogs dismantled every team they played, completing the undefeated year. But now, they have a new squad and last year is in the past.

“Anytime you lose, you’re starting returning quarterback that’s a blow,” said Rocco.

“Last year is last year’s team. Like, that is in the past. This is this year’s team, but it is the same goal,” said Liberty Christian Academy running back and center back Justis Belford.

“That same hunger that we had last year, just keep grinding every single day, keep that fight, keep those young guys up,” said LCA center and defensive end Ryan Sissney.

And on the other side of the ball is the Salem Spartans.

Salem is coming off a 13-2 season, where they lost in the state championship to Phoebus.

And while some significant players graduated for the Spartans, they say they have reloaded and are ready to take the season one game at a time.

“A team is for a season, a program lasts forever, and that’s what we have here. The standard is excellence in Salem, and the goal hasn’t changed in 2024,” said Salem High School Head Coach Don Holter.

Their only other loss from last year was against the Bulldogs for the season opener and they know it will be a game.

“They’re a great team overall. I mean, I’m glad we picked them up last year, got to play against them,” said Salem High School cornerback and runningback Josiah Persinger.

“It’s a heck of a challenge, and that’s the way it should be. Two perineal powerhouse programs opening the season. It’s what people have been waiting nine months on,” said Holter.