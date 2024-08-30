Last Chance to Join the Excitement: The Blue Ridge Games Enter Final Week

The first-ever Blue Ridge Games have been a hit, offering a variety of thrilling activities that highlight the unique beauty of Southwest Virginia.

With the countdown now underway, there’s just one week left to dive into the fun and showcase your outdoor skills.

For local adventurer Amy Calkins, the Blue Ridge Games have been an opportunity to explore the region’s breathtaking trails. “We have so many beautiful hikes in the area, it’s crazy not to get out and explore,” Calkins said.

Calkins has tackled a dozen different hikes so far, and as the competition heats up, she finds herself neck-and-neck with other participants. “Are you getting a competitive itch?” we asked her.

“Oh, I’ve got it,” Calkins replied with enthusiasm. “My husband thinks I’m a little much, but it’s been so much fun. We’ve had pretty good weather, so it’s been perfect.”

The Blue Ridge Games have inspired Calkins to explore even more trails in the area.

When asked about her favorite hike, she said, “Dragon’s Tooth has been my favorite because it’s a lot of work, but doing Sharp Top and getting those 360-degree views is just stunning. I see why it’s so popular.”

Despite her full-time job as a cardiac nurse, Calkins has made it a priority to explore the outdoors. She’s also made sure to snap a photo at each hike and upload it to the PinIt page. “It’s a great way to stay healthy and tire out my dog, Snoopy,” she said. “And you feel so good afterwards. I’m all about a healthy lifestyle, and it’s important to practice what I preach.”

There’s still time to get in on the action! You have one more week to earn points by hiking, biking, fishing, and participating in scavenger hunts. Be sure to take a photo with you in it and upload it to our Pin It page.

Don’t miss out—get outdoors, have fun, and make the most of the Blue Ridge Games before they end!