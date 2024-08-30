Liberty Flames Aim for Another Conference USA Title After Stellar Season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is gearing up for its first football game this year against Campbell tomorrow, and they are ready.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Goodman said it’s going to be an amazing game day.

He also says they will have the same tried and true traditions. There will also be some new things for fans, including the Flames Fan Fest, which happens two and a half hours before the game. The Flames Fan Fest will allow fans to meet the Liberty Flames team before the big game. There will also be a band, cheerleaders, and dance team. The Liberty Flames will be donning new light blue uniforms too, and they will be updated in the EA Sports NCA Football game.

“So our fans can not only enjoy them in the stadium but in the video game,” said Goodman.

About 18,000 people are expected to come out for the game this Saturday.

The Liberty Flames are coming on the heels of playing in the Fiesta Bowl, after a 13 and 0 regular season, which included the conference USA title game win.

10 News asked Goodman if he expects to win a conference again this year.

“Coach Chadwell assembled a great team that’s gonna put us into position to challenge for the conference USA title again. The conference is loaded with great teams. We’re gonna have to have the ball bounce the right way a few games for us to achieve that championship again, but I think we’re in a really good position,” said Goodman.

Meanwhile, there is a new parking garage that will open up on game day, and it’s not too far from the football stadium. It will fit 1500 cars and it’s seven stories. There are also charging stations for electric vehicles.

“We have two other parking garages on campus. We have one kind of on the academic side. We have one on the east side, and we really wanted to address the north. The north doesn’t really have any garages,” said Senior Vice President of Construction and Facilities Management Dan Deter with Liberty University.

Of course, students are excited for the Liberty Flames this season.

“I’m pretty pumped man. I feel like Liberty really had a good season last year. We’re coming back strong. And we’re coming for that championship. This is our year,” said Gabriel Vonoven.

“We’re gonna crush it. Just like we did last year,” said Kyra Thomas.