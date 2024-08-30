80º
Two-vehicle crash in Roanoke results in motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

A photo of the intersection of Trinkle and Winsloe. (Copyright 2024 by Roanoke City Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – There was a two-vehicle crash in Roanoke that resulted in a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, said Roanoke City Police.

Authorities said around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Winsloe Dr NW and Trinkle Ave NW to investigate a crash.

RCPD said upon investigation they found the driver of the vehicle collided with the motorcyclist in the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

RCPD also said the driver of the vehicle was not on the scene when they arrived, but they made contact with the driver soon after.

No names are being released at this time, however through investigation, probable cause was developed to charge the driver of the vehicle with the following:

  • Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
  • DUI Maiming
  • Felony Hit and Run
  • Misdemeanor Obstruction

More information will be released at a later time.

