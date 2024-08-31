E.C. Glass squeezes past Lord Botetourt, 11-8

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers are coming off a 9-3 finish last season—the Hilltoppers 9-4. In the last three meetings, E.C. Glass was the victor.

There was a lot of defense in the first half until 22 seconds to go. Lord Botetourt’s Quinten Jones fumbled the direct snap, but it didn’t matter. He picked it up and ran it in for the score.

Then, Lord Botetourt went for two and succeeded, 8-0 LB.

E.C. Glass senior quarterback, Max Calloway threw it out to Jertavious Osborne, who put a nifty move juke on the defender. He nearly got tripped up but stayed on his feet and went in for the touchdown.

Glass went for two and made it, tying the game 8-8.

We went into overtime, 8-8. It’s fourth down, goal to go, and Lord Botetourt is going for it.

They pitched it outside to Tristan Overbay, who shook off a defender and dived for the endzone, but it was a great tackle by Jertavious Osborne.

E.C. Glass didn’t wanna risk it, so they went for the field goal. Kicker Will Pacot kicked the game-winner.

Excitement was truly in the air as players stormed the field, with E.C. Glass coming out on top, 11-8.