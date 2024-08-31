Lynchburg Police searching for man after armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in the search of a man involved in a robbery at a convenience store.

LPD said the man entered the Walgreens at 2004 Wards Rd around 8:50 a.m. this morning. He then showed a knife and demanded money from an employee before fleeing the scene.

Sources have described the man as a black male, late 20’s to late 30’s, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 130lbs, wearing black pants, black sneakers, a ball cap, a black and blue hooded sweatshirt with a reflective stripe, and wearing a black backpack.

The police department has asked if you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.