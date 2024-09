(Copyright 2024 by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center - All rights reserved.)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Meet Little Billy!

She is a 10-year-old looking for a cozy spot to call home.

Recommended Videos

Little Billy can be a little shy, but if you give her the time to get used to her new home, she’s super sweet.

She’s been around other cats at the Community Cat Room at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center, so she’s used to other pets.

If you are interested in adopting Little Billy, click here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.