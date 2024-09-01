79º
Small airplane with two passengers crash lands in Botetourt County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Plane Crash, Botetourt County, Fincastle
A photo of the plane in the field, as well as emergency services. (Copyright 2024 by Fincastle Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Fincastle Fire Department responded to a small plane crash this morning.

According to the Fincastle Fire Department, they were dispatched around 11:47 a.m. to the 400 block of Shawnee Trail where a small passenger plane crash-landed in a field. Two people were found inside the aircraft, and one was flown to safety. The status of the other passenger has not been reported.

After hazards were mitigated, the scene was turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation.

WSLS 10 will update this article with any new information.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

