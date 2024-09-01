Small airplane with two passengers crash lands in Botetourt County

A photo of the plane in the field, as well as emergency services.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Fincastle Fire Department responded to a small plane crash this morning.

According to the Fincastle Fire Department, they were dispatched around 11:47 a.m. to the 400 block of Shawnee Trail where a small passenger plane crash-landed in a field. Two people were found inside the aircraft, and one was flown to safety. The status of the other passenger has not been reported.

After hazards were mitigated, the scene was turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation.

WSLS 10 will update this article with any new information.