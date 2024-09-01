Storms knock out power to thousands across SW Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s storms knocked out power to thousands of Appalachian Power Customers in our region.

More than 2,500 customers lost power in Roanoke County with another 1,250 customers in Roanoke City at the height of the outages.

Recommended Videos

Most of the outages were located north of Hershberger Road NW and west of Interstate 581, according to APCO’s outage map. Restoration was expected by 12:30 a.m.

More than 300 customers in Alleghany and Craig counties were without power as of 10 p.m., according to the Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative’s outage map.

The weather also caused delays for Saturday’s game between Liberty University and Campbell University in Lynchburg. Officials suspended play and cleared the stands in the 2nd quarter. The game later resumed after the weather moved through the area.

There were also scattered reports of downed trees in Craig and Roanoke counties, according to the National Weather Service.