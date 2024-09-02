Clear the Shelters | Little Billy is looking for a new BFF

Little Billy is a shy gal and is on the hunt for a cozy spot to call her own.

She’s 10 years old and is currently at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

She does well living with other cats and can be shy at first, but don’t worry, once she warms up to you, it’ll be like you’ve always been besties.

The shelter told us that she’s also been spayed and vaccinated.

Interested in adopting this cutie? You can learn more about her by clicking here.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.