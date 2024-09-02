Coach: 4 teens injured in Pulaski County crash 'resilient' in face of adversity

ROANOKE, Va. – Four Pulaski County teens are recovering after a severe vehicle crash Friday night in Dublin left some of them with severe injuries.

They’re students at Pulaski County High School and they’re also members of a travel baseball club, the NRV Tigers.

“To be honest with you, my heart dropped,” said Todd Davis, the teens’ coach. “I don’t have kids myself, so it hit home because all these guys are mine.”

Two of the students have been released, but two others remain in treatment at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Davis said. That includes Aden Hunter, Davis’s nephew.

Hunter has a broken back, Davis told 10 News.

“The jury was out, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to walk,” he said. “And they’re telling us he’s going to be fine.”

He says the other players, Connor Whitaker, Kaleb Sartin and Johnny Anderson, have injuries ranging from a broken ankle to internal injuries requiring surgery.

“It’s been a trying time, honestly. The support we’ve had from everyone, and the community has just been unreal,” Davis said.

He said the past few days have tested the four teens and their families, but their tight bond and the lessons learned on the baseball diamond are helping them get through.

“Baseball teaches you the game of life,” Davis said. “You gotta learn how to deal with failure; how to overcome failure, and that’s a huge thing.”