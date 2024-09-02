Community rallies together as Pulaski teens recover in Roanoke Memorial from car accident

DUBLIN, Va. – In the wake of tragedy, small communities always seem to come together to support each other throughout the entire situation, and here in Pulaski County, that holds true.

“Role models,” said Rob Graham, superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools. “The type of student you love to have. In fact, I remember seeing three of them at the game Friday night”

Over the weekend, four Pulaski County high school teens crashed into a tree in Dublin while driving home from a Friday night football game.

“Friday night, we got word that four of our students were critically injured on a road in Pulaski and airlifted to [Roanoke Memorial Hospital.”

At the scene, there are still skid marks from the car slamming into the tree and debris scattered around.

Since the accident, the Pulaski County community has come together to show their support for these boys and their families.

“Those prayers started the minute that they had their accident,” Graham said.

Online, the support has been flooding social media, and over the weekend, there was a prayer service in the community where over 300 people showed up.

Graham said hearing news like this never gets any easier.

“You know in 33 years of education you sometimes have these things happen,” said Graham. “The thoughts and prayers for these special families and special children have certainly helped out, and I think that is what we are going to continue to need.”

He said these kids are well-known in the school with lots of friends.

On Tuesday, there will be an assembly at the high school for students to get any additional help and to pray for the families.

The superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools said throughout this entire situation, they will have folks available to be able to talk to students, teachers, and anybody else who needs the help.