Local News

10 killed in eight fatal crashes over Labor Day Holiday period, VSP says

Fatal crashes occurred in Bedford Co., Montgomery Co., Floyd Co. and Henry Co.

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Virginia State Police car (WSLS 10)

The final summer holiday ended on a somber note as preliminary data shows that law enforcement investigated 10 fatalities over the Labor Day holiday period, VSP said.

According to the VSP, there were two double fatal crashes and one of those occurred on Sep. 2 in Henry County.

“We continue to be on an unsustainable pace for traffic fatalities,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “As the year winds down, we cannot stress enough the need for people to slow down, to buckle up, to place their complete focus on driving, and to drive sober.”

The four-day counting period takes place from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 31 to 11:59 p.m. Sep. 2. During this period, VSP says troopers cited 3,078 drivers for speeding and 1,376 drivers for reckless driving.

10 News has also learned that troopers charged 77 people with driving under the influence. Troopers in total worked 797 crashes across the commonwealth.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10's digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

