Second round of meetings kick off Tuesday to address safety concerns on local roads

A second round of community meetings will kick off Tuesday night as part of an ongoing effort to prevent deaths and serious injuries on local roads.
This initiative is a collaborative effort amongst Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton to establish a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through a program called “Safe Streets and Roads for All.”
Back in April and May 2024, a series of meetings were held in each locality that allowed community members to express their concerns and provide input on the problem areas identified in a Timmons Group study.
A Roanoke County survey asking for feedback received 121 responses and more than 400 people in total completed a survey to comment on high crash areas.
Local leaders say the September community meetings will help them find what’s not in the data and provide recommendations on potential solutions.
Here’s a full list of the meetings expected to take place over the coming weeks:
- Tuesday, September 3, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Botetourt County at Cloverdale Elementary School, 833 Cougar Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m.: Botetourt County at Colonial Elementary School, 142 Murray Drive, Troutville, VA 24175
- Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m.: Roanoke County (North) at the Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
- Monday, September 9, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m.: Roanoke County (South) at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
- Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m.: Town of Vinton at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179