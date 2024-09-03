Second round of meetings kick off Tuesday to address safety concerns on local roads

A second round of community meetings will kick off Tuesday night as part of an ongoing effort to prevent deaths and serious injuries on local roads.

This initiative is a collaborative effort amongst Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton to establish a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through a program called “Safe Streets and Roads for All.”

Back in April and May 2024, a series of meetings were held in each locality that allowed community members to express their concerns and provide input on the problem areas identified in a Timmons Group study.

A Roanoke County survey asking for feedback received 121 responses and more than 400 people in total completed a survey to comment on high crash areas.

Local leaders say the September community meetings will help them find what’s not in the data and provide recommendations on potential solutions.

Here’s a full list of the meetings expected to take place over the coming weeks: