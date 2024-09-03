Tickets on sale for the annual Gala Fundraiser for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A Night Owl on the Town. Tickets are on sale now for the annual Gala Fundraiser for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

It’s the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year, supporting its mission of rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife.

This year the gala is at the Hotel Roanoke with a night full of dancing, cocktails, live music, dinner, hors d’oeuvres and special appearances from the center’s wildlife ambassadors.

“How often do you get to go out, dress up, and walk around and see wildlife within 10 feet? We can’t let folks pet them. But these are animals that cannot be released and they are ambassadors for our center to show what we work with because they are so important for our environment.” Sabrina Garvin from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center said.

There will be a silent and live auction on thousands of dollars worth of items including a trip to Mexico, tickets to Dollywood, hotel stays at the Greenbrier and Omni Homestead and more.

Our very own John Carlin will also serve as an auctioneer.

You can purchase tickets here.