Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Race coming to Fallon Park next weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a cycling event for the ages because Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Race is taking over Fallon Park next weekend.

A thousand athletes from all across the country and Europe will compete in an action-packed course with obstacles like sandpits and steep hills.

“Roanoke is really making a name for itself in professional bike racing and we like to think it started with Go Cross back in 2012 when we had the first race. It was a grassroots event, part of the go outside festival and it’s grown to have its own position, its own weekend at Fallon Park and it’s just a heck of a good time,” Kait Pedigo, Event Manager for Virginia’s Go Cross, said.

The event is not just for athletes as spectators will be welcomed. There will be live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

Parking, entry and spectating are all free.