Roanoke businesses looking to fill jobs at Wednesday’s hiring fair

ROANOKE, Va. – Fifteen Downtown Roanoke businesses want to hire you at a hiring fair that’ll be held on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the City Market Building on the Mezzanines.

The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board and Downtown Roanoke, Inc. are teaming up for the event.

They say there will be several places hiring, including restaurants, retail and even warehousing plants. Some places will even do interviews and hire you on-site.

This is the first fair that is specifically designed for Downtown Roanoke.

Business and Development Manager Toni McLawhorn with the Greater Workforce Development Board said Downtown Roanoke, Inc. reached out to them. They said many places were having trouble hiring after the pandemic.

“In many instances, the businesses have had to sometimes reduce their hours of operation because they didn’t have the staff to stay open the full time. So, in order for the businesses to offer their full services, they have to have people to run them. So, we are trying to help them out,” said Lawhorn.

One of the businesses that will be at the hiring fair is chocolateapaper.

“We are looking for one good salesperson to join our amazing team already. We’ve got some part-time positions. We’re headed into a fourth quarter, and that’s gonna be busy for retail,” said co-owner Melissa Mays with chocolatepaper.

You don’t need to register for the hiring fair in advance. However, you are encouraged to wear professional clothing and bring a resume.

The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board is also hosting another hiring fair on Oct. 22 at the Berglund Center.

Again, the hiring fair is on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the City Market Building on the Mezzanines.