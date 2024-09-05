61º
Clear the Shelters | Henry will make your “ruff” days a little brighter

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Henry is a real sweetie pie who’s looking to make your day just a tad bit sweeter.

He’s a 7-year-old from The League for Animal Protection in Fincastle and is described as 62 pounds of pure love.

Sadly, his owner entered a nursing home and no one in the family was able to take care of him. But he doesn’t let this get him down, he’s still full of hope and is waiting patiently on a paw-fect home with a wagging tail and a smile.

He gets along well with other dogs and is known to be pretty gentle. He’s also a smart cookie. He’s housetrained and walks very well on a leash.

The shelter told 10 News that he’s up to date on vaccinations and is already neutered.

Interested in adopting this handsome fella? Click here!

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

