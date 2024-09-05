Four arrested in connection with Franklin County shooting and other violent incidents

Brothers on the right and Reyes on the left

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two men and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with shooting at a vehicle, property damage and breaking and entering in Franklin County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Aug. 31 the sheriff’s office received a call of an active breaking and entering at 1:16 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mount Carmel Road. After processing this call officers were alerted to reports of a vehicle being shot in the same area, 10 News has learned.

Later the morning a third call came in alerting of property damage at a home in the 2300 block of Webster Road and upon arrival at the residence it appeared there were multiple gunshots fired into the home from the outside.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged four suspects with the following:

Mason Reyes 19-year-old from Roanoke:

Statutory burglary of a dwelling with intent to murder

Larceny of a firearm

Shooting at a vehicle with malice

Discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle

Firearm use in the commission of a felony

Maddix Brothers 18-year-old from Rocky Mount:

Statutory burglary of a building with intent to murder, rape, rob or arson

Two 17-year-old Juveniles: