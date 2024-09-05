Pink Warrior Walk: Vinton’s fight against breast cancer

Breast Cancer signs and symptoms to look out for

VINTON, Va. – The Town of Vinton is stepping up against breast cancer as it’s hosting its first breast cancer walk on Sep. 7 called the Pink Warrior Walk.

“So many families are impacted by breast cancer every day. It seems like all of our staff have somebody that they have in mind as they plan this event. So, it’s just really important to us to create an opportunity to raise awareness,” said Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events Mandy Adkins with the Town of Vinton.

About 200 people are expected to participate, including Alex Perdue who will be walking in honor of his late wife Melissa Perdue.

“She was amazing. She fought hard for 11 months. She started out with Stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer that ended up spreading to her lungs, her brain and her spine and she fought all the way to the end,” said Perdue.

Melissa Perdue passed away in April at just 39 years old. She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter named Lexi and her sister Sarah LaRose.

“She was my best friend and strong. She was Aunt Bob to my kids to her niece and nephew,” said LaRose.

About 12 loved ones will be walking to honor Melissa this Saturday.

It’s estimated that 313,510 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In the Commonwealth, 7,810 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. In breast surgery at Lewis Gale, there have been 152 patients with breast cancer so far in 2024.

Physician Assistant Audrey Steier said some of the signs to look out for include lumps or bumps, indentations of your skin, discoloration or thickening. Steier recommends going to your annual checkups with a Primary Care or OBGYN. She also said you need to get checked out earlier than you might think.

“Talking with your doctor sometime in your earlier 20s about your breast cancer family history or possibly any other risk factors and then starting imaging screenings and exams around 25 is typically recommended,” said Steier.

She said if something is wrong, go see your doctor as well.

The Pink Warrior Walk starts at 5:30 p.m. and you can still register the same day it takes place.

Adkins said the walk starts at the Vinton Farmers Market and the route is at Walnut Avenue to the Glade Creek Greenway and then back to the farmers market.

She also said Lee and Walnut will be closed as well as Walnut to the Greenway. She said people can expect delays if they plan on traveling on Walnut between 4 to 9 p.m.

After the walk, she said there will be an after-party featuring live music, several businesses, a kid zone, craft vendors and food trucks.

Through the walk, the Town of Vinton is raising money for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. So far, it’s raised more than $6,000.