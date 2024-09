CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Meet Layla the pitbull terrier!

She’s almost two years old and is waiting at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

She is described as a very smart dog.

Volunteers at the center have helped her learn commands including sit and lay down.

She is spayed, vaccinated and ready to go home with you.

Her adoption fee is sponsored - meaning no cost to you.

Interested in adopting Layla? Click here!

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.